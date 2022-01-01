Go
One Line Coffee

Order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our River & Rich location in Franklinton. Choose times for pick-up between 7:15 AM (8:15 AM on Weekends) and 45 minutes prior to store closing. Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings. Breakfast items usually available until 1:45 pm and lunch items available Wed thru Sunday until 45 minutes prior to store closing.
Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders more than $10 require a greater advance time).
Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at 471 West Rich Street. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station inside the front door located to the right.
__________________________________________________________________
OUR BOTTLED WINE and BEER GROWLERS CANNOT BE ORDERED ON-LINE...BUT ARE AVAILABLE FOR TAKE-OUT BY ORDERING AT THE COUNTER!

471 West Rich Street

Popular Items

Iced Latte (16 oz)$4.25
Our Method Espresso and Hartzler milk shaken and poured over ice. Syrups available!
House Coffee (12 or 16 oz)
Colombia El Progreso, medium roast. Caturra and Bourbon varieties. Our most popular and consistent coffee ever!
Honey Latte (16 oz)$5.30
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), rose and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Our Breakfast Sammie served with muenster cheese and folded egg. Add bacon +$3 or sausage +$1... on toasted house-made bread or optional biscuit +$1 or focaccia bread +$1
Latte (12 oz)$3.95
A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.
Honey Latte (12 oz)$4.60
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), rose and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
Breakfast Burrito$8.25
A 12” tortilla stuffed with two eggs, muenster cheese, cilantro rice, seasoned black beans, and housemade salsa.
Scones-OLC Kitchen$3.00
Latte (16 oz)$4.45
A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.
Toddy Cold Brew
Classic cold brew, made with our medium-roast Colombia El Progreso. Great black, or takes cream and sugar beautifully!
Location

471 West Rich Street

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm












