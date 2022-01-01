Go
Toast

One North Kitchen and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1 N WACKER DR

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Filet Sliders$22.00
3-2oz beef sliders, garlic herb butter, parker house rolls
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
cayenne and chipotle spiced fried chicken breast, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun. Served with French Fries
Chicken BLT$18.00
Salmon Nicoise$19.00
grilled salmon, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, marble potatoes, green beans, hard boiled eggs, kalamata olives, capers, red wine vinaigrette
New Mexico Spinach Salad$16.00
baby spinach, blackened chicken, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, jicama, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle-lime vinaigrette
Midwestern Cobb$16.00
local greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, sweet corn, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, citrus ranch
Harvest Bowl$14.00
brown rice, brown butter miso sauce, sweet potatoes, shaved brussels sprouts, pickled carrots, arugula, goat cheese, pepitas
BLT$15.00
brown sugar sriracha glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato, herb aioli, toasted sourdough
1 North Caesar$14.00
grilled romaine lettuce, white anchovies, grana padano, roasted tomatoes, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing
Cheddar Burger$16.00
8 oz ABF beef patty, aged cheddar, avocado, garlic aioli, pretzel bun, lettuce, tomato
See full menu

Location

1 N WACKER DR

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Café by the River

No reviews yet

Our Hours of Operation are 8am- 3pm Monday- Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday

Protein Bar - S Riverside Plaza

No reviews yet

120 S Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606

Francois Frankie

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brown Bag Seafood Co. - Loop - Riverside Plaza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston