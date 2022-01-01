One Shot Back
Come in and enjoy our one-of-a-kind experience.
2134 Curtis street unit 101
Location
2134 Curtis street unit 101
Denver CO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Ginn Mill
Come in and enjoy!
Larimer Beer Hall
Come in and enjoy!
RISE Comedy
Comedy theater and full bar
Menya #1
Welcome to Menya!
Menya offers the Denver region with some of the unique and most delicious Japanese dishes you could ever have the pleasure of enjoying.
When you come in to pick up your order, let one of the servers know you ordered online and the name you used when you placed your order.
Enjoy your meal and let us know if you have any questions.
Thank you so much for your business.