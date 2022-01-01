Go
Toast

One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs

Come in and enjoy!

750 E 25th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 pc Chicken Meal$5.99
4 Whole Wings$5.99
Small Fries$1.99
See full menu

Location

750 E 25th St

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Melba's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guilford Hall Brewery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mera Kitchen Collective

No reviews yet

Mera Kitchen Collective is building a worker cooperative in Baltimore, serving story-worthy food from chefs from around the world. We offer take out, catering and host special events. We've provided over 170,000 free meals (and counting) for our Baltimore neighbors in response to COVID-19. Our name comes from the Greek word meraki, which refers to the act of doing something with so much passion you leave a piece of yourself in it. We hope you taste that when you enjoy our food!

Soul Kuisine Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston