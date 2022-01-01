Go
Toast

One Thirty One Lameuse

Come in and enjoy!

131 Lameuse

Avg 4.6 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

Crawfish Hand Pies$13.00
Pimento Mac N Cheese$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

131 Lameuse

Biloxi MS

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fill-Up With Billups Biloxi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sal & Mookie's Biloxi

No reviews yet

Chef-Prepared Appetizers, Salads, Burgers, Sandwiches, Pasta - and of course pizza and ice cream made from fresh ingredients daily. Adults-only bar and outdoor lounge + party room, catering & take-out.

Half Shell Oyster House

No reviews yet

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

Field's Steak & Oyster Bar Biloxi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston