One Trick Pony

At One Trick Pony we do one thing really well, and that’s hot, fresh, smashed burgers that are diner style, made to order & pressed on a hot griddle. Its a salute to simpler times when we invited friends old and new, to sit with us and enjoy the finer things in life…like a double cheeseburger.

Popular Items

Whizbang Style
Fries or onion rings, pickled and grilled chilies chopped with caramelized onions and cheese wiz
Onion Rings
Crispy & crunchy, very oniony, and definitely in ring shape. Word is these are some of the best around. You better believe it!
Old John Burger
american cheese + shredduce
onion +tomato + pickle
mayo + mustard
Gospel Plow Burger
american cheese
caramelized onions
funyuns + ranch
Whizbang Burger
american cheese + cheese whiz
pickled and roasted jalapeños
onion + shredduce + mustard
Dandy Burger
american cheese + shredduce
onion + tomato + pickle
ketchup + dandy sauce
French Fries
There is a whole bunch of science that says crinkle cut fries are best. Surface area blah blah, all we know is they are crispy, golden, and a lil salty. A burgers BFF.
November BOMB: Blackened Bleu Burger
Blackened smashburger with bleu cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, pickles, onion, and mayo.
Cheesy Style
Sun King Beer cheese smothered fries or rings. You’ll consider using a fork, but remember…everything tastes better when you use your fingers.
Build a Burger$11.00
Build it the way you like it!
Delivery
Location

9713 District North Drive

Fishers IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

