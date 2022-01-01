Go
American
Bars & Lounges

one.twenty.three

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:30 AM

212 Reviews

$$

123 Ionia Ave SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Smash Burger$13.00
two all-beef patties, american cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, bread & butter pickles, fancy sauce, brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:30 am

Location

