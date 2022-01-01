Go
One Well Brewing

A place for like-minded folks to share ideas, art, and culture. ONE WELL BREWING is a brewery based in Kalamazoo, Michigan that strives to provide the greater Kalamazoo area and Michigan at large with both high quality craft-brewed selections of beer and food.

PIZZA

4213 Portage St • $$

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)

Popular Items

I’m Cuban, B! Sandwich$12.95
Cuban sandwich on ciabatta bread with smoked pork, Applewood smoked ham, Wisconsin cheese, pickle, and honey mustard. Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. Carnivore - 12.95 | GFA
Build Your Own Pizza$9.95
Our 10" pizza topped with red sauce and mozzarella.
Substitute Vegan Gourmet Shreds + $2 Gluten Free Crust + $2
Backwoods Grilled Cheese$10.95
Sauteed medley (mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and red onion – no deletions) between melted layers of Chihuahua, Mozzarella, and Swiss cheese with a pesto aioli on grilled panini bread. Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. 10.95 Add protein +2. Vegetarian - As is. Cannot be Vegan. Gluten-Free (Sub gluten-free bread).
It's Mine Nachos$10.95
Nachos with Xalapa cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, jalapenos, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and scallions. Served with house salsa. Available with smoked pork, pulled chicken, chorizo or plant-based protein. Herbivore - $10 (Vegan Protein + $2) Carnivore - $12 Vegan - $12 (Vegan Protein +$2)
>>> Add large side of sour cream for $1.50
Go Cluck Yourself! Sandwich$12.95
Pulled chicken sandwich on Panini bread with bacon, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheeses and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of kettle chips and a pickle. Vegan chicken 13.95
Vegan chicken & vegan cheese 14.95
Steady Teddy Sandwich$12.95
Bad Adz BBQ sandwich on a gourmet bun. Choice of smoked pork, pulled chicken, or brisket. Served with a side of Cole slaw, kettle chips, and a pickle. 12.95 GFA
Meat Me In The Middle Pizza$12.95
Red sauce, applewood bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella. | GFA
"Bite Me" Fried Cauliflower Bites$9.95
Bite size cauliflower coated in rice flour and fried crispy. Tossed in choice of Buffalo Style, Bad Adz BBQ, Sweet Baby Rays (GF), Honey Sriracha, Thai Chili, or Honey Mustard sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese or ranch. 9.95 GFA (Bad Adz BBQ not GF).
The Local Twist$8.95
Kalamazoo based Victorian Bakery made traditional twist pretzels dressed with butter and salt. Served with choice of Xalapa beer cheese or Honey Mustard. Add both sauces for 50 cents more. Herbivore - 7.95 (Cannot be Vegan - Pretzel is made with dairy).
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4213 Portage St

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

