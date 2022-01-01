Go
Toast

one13 Social

Welcome to one13 Social!

113 West High Street

No reviews yet

Location

113 West High Street

Carlisle PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dough & Arrows

No reviews yet

We have THE BEST Edible Cookie Dough, Penn State Ice Cream, Delicious Cheesecake, Desserts, & More!

Fairground Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Sweeter Bakery

No reviews yet

Have a Sweet Day!

The Pizza Grill 3

No reviews yet

The Pizza Grille offers award-winning gourmet pizzas, hand-chopped salads, fresh seafood, specialty sandwiches, pasta, homemade soups & more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston