one22west
Locally owned and operated restaurant in historic downtown Tullahoma nestled in the heart of whiskey country.
122 W Lincoln St
Location
122 W Lincoln St
Tullahoma TN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
