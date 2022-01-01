Go
One Eyed Betty's

Kramer Restaurant Group is Uniting the talented men and women of One-Eyed Betty's, Pop's For Italian & Rosie O'Grady's to help navigate through this uncertain time.

SANDWICHES

175 W Troy St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1471 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Fried crispy, Balsamic, Garlic, Salt and Pepper
The Imposter$16.00
Beyond Meat Patty, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Carnival Pretzels$8.00
Fresh Baked with dipping sauce
Betty Burger$16.00
Pecan Smoked Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Greens, Tomato, Onions, Brioche Bun
Fwanch Deep$15.00
Braised Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Horseradish Sauce. Au Jus
Pork Belly Poutine$11.00
Fries, Cheese Curds, Gravy, Pork Belly Confit, Poached Egg, Chives
Southern Chicken$14.00
Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Pickle, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Obligatory Fish & Chips$15.00
Fresh Fish Filet, Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon Caper Aioli
Homemade Donuts$7.00
With Dipping Sauces Your Choice of Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, Maple Bacon, Peanut Butter & Sriracha
Looney Shrooms$9.00
Beer-Battered Buttons Stuffed with Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Cream Cheese, Herbs, Sriracha Mayo
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

175 W Troy St

Ferndale MI

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

