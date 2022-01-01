Go
One Fish Raw Bar

At One Fish Raw Bar, we are approaching a new restaurant landscape with elevated culinary offerings and a hybrid model for service. Nestled in the heart of downtown Campbell, One Fish Raw Bar offers a constantly evolving menu driven by local California produce. Although seafood oriented, we cater to all patrons with a variety of seasonal culinary fare. Our wine, beer, sake, and other beverage selections are curated with an emphasis/a focus on local, unique, and food-friendly pairings, that highlight and complement our culinary program.
Guests can expect a casual, high-energy setting with industry-leading standards, including ambiance, and a team concentrated on enriching your dining experience. For the most immersive experience, a tasting menu will be offered at the sashimi bar, where our chefs will display their talent by crafting each dish for our guest’s viewing and tasting pleasure. Outside of the tasting menu, a thought-provoking, family-style format will be on offer.

193 east campbell ave

GNOCCHI$24.00
GARLIC CREAM, MINT, FAVA BEANS
CHOCOLATE PUDDING$12.00
SESAME CRUMBLE
PANNA COTTA$10.00
DOLCE DE LECHE, BANANA FOSTER
HOKKAIDO SCALLOPS$21.00
CHINESE SAUSAGE VIN, SHIMEJI MUSHROOM
FRIED RICE$13.00
KIMCHI AIOLI
PICKLED VEGETABLES$5.00
MARKET VEG
CORNBREAD$13.00
CULTURED CREAM, DILL, SMOKED TROUT ROE
campbell CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
