Oneida restaurants you'll love

Oneida restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oneida

Must-try Oneida restaurants

D2 Hobart image

 

D2 SPORTS PUB - HOBART

530 Larsen Orchard Parkway, Hobart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS (4)$12.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloin
Choice of French Fries or Tater Tots
Sub Waffle Fries or Sweet Potato Fries +2
Choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ
CLASSIC BURGER$11.00
1/3 lb. Patty / Romaine / Tomatoes /
Red Onions / Brioche Bun
CHICKEN WINGS$13.00
#1 lb. Traditional or Boneless
Served w/ small side of celery & carrot sticks and choice cup of sauce
More about D2 SPORTS PUB - HOBART
Consumer pic

 

Scotts' Subs - Hobart

550 Centennial Centre Blvd, Hobart

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Scotts' Subs - Hobart
Long Drive Supper Club image

 

Long Drive Supper Club

897 Riverdale Dr, Oneida

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Long Drive Supper Club
More near Oneida to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
