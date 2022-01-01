Oneida restaurants you'll love
Must-try Oneida restaurants
More about D2 SPORTS PUB - HOBART
D2 SPORTS PUB - HOBART
530 Larsen Orchard Parkway, Hobart
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS (4)
|$12.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloin
Choice of French Fries or Tater Tots
Sub Waffle Fries or Sweet Potato Fries +2
Choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$11.00
1/3 lb. Patty / Romaine / Tomatoes /
Red Onions / Brioche Bun
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$13.00
#1 lb. Traditional or Boneless
Served w/ small side of celery & carrot sticks and choice cup of sauce