Go
Toast

OneSeed

OneSeed is your destination for warm, feel-good favorites prepared with fresh, colorful ingredients, because we believe nutritious food should be fun, satisfying and above all, delicious.

111 Murray Street,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CauliPower Curry$14.00
Cauliflower Rice. Free-Range Marinated Chicken Breast. Carrots. Broccoli. Sweet Potatoes. Cilantro. Toasted Almonds. SAUCE: Coconut Red Curry
Cauli-Fried Rice$14.95
Cauliflower Rice. Lemon Poached Shrimp. Sautéed Onions. Seasoned Mushrooms. Carrots. Toasted Sesame Seeds. Chopped Scallions.
SAUCE: Sesame Ginger
Farm Fresh Falafel$13.50
Raw Spinach. Cauliflower Falafel. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Seasoned Mushrooms. Sweet Potatoes. Basil. Toasted Almonds.
SAUCE: Basil Cashew Pesto
Add Utensil
Seasonal Pie$5.00
This season is an Apple Pear Pie, made using Granny Smith Apples & Bartlett Pears. We start with an almond flour crust, fill it with our fruit sweetened with honey and then top it off with an almond flour crumble. Gluten Free, Dairy Free & Paleo.
Zoodles Bolognese$14.25
Zucchini Noodles. Grass-Fed Ground Beef. Seasoned Mushrooms. Bell Peppers. Sautéed Onions. Basil. Red Pepper Flakes. Parmesan (optional).
SAUCE: Classic Marinara
Love Lemon So Matcha Muffin$4.00
We use real Matcha powder from Harney & Sons combined with fresh lemon juice to get a sweet Matcha lemon flavor.
Unbound Burrito$13.50
Brown Rice. Grass-Fed Ground Beef. Bell Peppers. Black Beans. Sautéed Onions. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Cilantro. Jalapeños.
SAUCE: Spicy Five Pepper
Build A Dish$10.95
Build Your Own OneSeed Original.
Shakshuka Shakeup$14.00
Brown Rice. Free-Range Marinated Chicken Breast. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Broccoli. Bell Peppers. Sautéed Onions. Cilantro.
SAUCE: Roasted Bell Pepper
See full menu

Location

111 Murray Street,

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PRIMO'S

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jungsik

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Carmen

No reviews yet

Casa Carmen is the new venture of a Mexican family led by renowned chef Carmen Titita Ramirez Degollado and her grandsons. Come have a taste of traditional Mexican recipes and hospitality in the heart of Tribeca.

Sarabeth's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston