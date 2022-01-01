Go
Onesto

Italian for “honest,” Onesto puts a modern twist on Italian cuisine that’s fresh and flavorful. Located in the heart of the Historic Third Ward, we pair handmade pasta with an outstanding wine and craft cocktail list, elegant service, and a unique menu that has been frequently named among the best Italian in Milwaukee.

221 N Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)

Popular Items

Duck Egg Carbonara$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
Bolognese$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
Large Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, pecorino cheese, anchovy fillets, croutons
Lobster Ravioli$25.00
cracked pepper ricotta, mascarpone cream, marinara
Small House Salad$5.00
spring mix, red onion, castelvetrano olives, red wine vinaigrette
Meatballs & Pasta$19.00
berkshire pork sausage, grass-fed beef, sage marinara
Fusilli$21.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
Side Meatballs$6.00
Honey Roasted Bruschetta$9.00
roma tomato, basil, housemade ricotta
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

221 N Broadway

Milwaukee WI

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
