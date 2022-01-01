OneWay Subs & Food Mart
Come in and enjoy!
202 1/2 Second St,
Popular Items
Location
202 1/2 Second St,
Elizabeth NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Bossa Fish
Boasting New Jersey's newest twist on a fresh and fried seafood market. Bossa is a culinary experience born of our old world roots merged with a modern curated take on regional classics.
Take it home, get it delivered or enjoy with a cold beer on our patio.
Soul Sweet Boutique
Come in and enjoy!
16 Handles
Come in and enjoy!