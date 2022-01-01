Go
One Zo Boba - Long Beach

Boba drinks and Korean hotdog

4501 E. Carson St. Ste. 108

Popular Items

Strawberry Smoothie
Fresh strawberries are perfectly ice-blended with our house-made milk cream.
Tea Flavor: 0/5
Recommended Boba: Fruity Boba
Brown Sugar Milk
We add Handmade brown sugar boba into fresh whole milk. At the same time, the integration of brown sugar syrup and milk makes the taste silky and smooth, sweet but not greasy.
*Tea Flavor: 0/5, does not contain tea
One Zo Milk Tea
Our signature, Top 1 milk tea is a combination of Assam black tea and oolong. The golden ratio we control when making milk tea makes it smooth, and the mouth can feel the rich milk fragrance and thick tea fragrance.
Tea Level: 4/5
One Zo Green Milk Tea
With jasmine green tea as the base, the perfect combination of jasmine aroma and milk fragrance creates a fresh and mellow taste.
Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Slush$6.45
The wall of the cup is covered with homemade Brulee creams, and then oreo crushed is added. Finally, pour in the brown sugar syrup and milk with perfect ice blended.
One Zo Fruit Tea$5.95
The perfect combination of passion fruit, jasmine green tea, and lemon will bring you a sweet and sour taste and refreshing summer. It is served with fresh orange, lime, and watermelon slides.
Strawberry Green Tea$5.95
Hand-pressed fresh strawberries are added to jasmine green tea. Each mouthful you inhale contains fresh strawberry pulp.
Taro Milk Tea
We integrated the taste of taro into milk tea.
Watermelon Green Tea$5.95
Take a sip, full of watermelon flesh, with jasmine green tea, as if to bring you a breeze in the hot summer.
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
The combination of signature milk tea and black sugar syrup. It is served with our hand-made brown sugar Boba.
Tea Flavor: 4/5
Location

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
