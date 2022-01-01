Onigilly
Located in the center of Palo Alto downtown on University Ave, with plenty of public and street parking, as well as walking distance from CalTrain Station.
164 University Ave.
Location
164 University Ave.
Palo Alto CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pizzeria Delfina
Place your pick-up order below!
For Delivery, please find us on Uber Eats and Doordash.
For Catering, please email us at paloalto@pizzeriadelfina.com
Bare Bowls - Palo Alto
Come in and enjoy!
Bare Bowls
Come in and enjoy!
Tacolicious
TACOS AND MORE TO GO!