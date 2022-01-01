Go
Toast

Bistro Cacao

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

316 Massachusetts Ave NE • $$$

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussels Sprout_Dinner$8.00
Mushroom Ravioli Meal
Home Made Mushroom Ravioli Cooked w/ White Cream Sauce Onions and more Mushrooms
Steak Frites_Dinner$28.00
Grilled New York Strip Steak, Caramelized Shallots, Red Wine Jus, Pommes Frites
Onion Soup$11.00
French Onion Soup with Gruyère Cheese
Cacao Salad$11.00
Mesclun Greens, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Walnut, Herb Vinaigrette
Coq au Vin$28.00
Braised Chicken, Roasted Root Vegetables, Forrest Mushrooms, Marble Potatoes, Red Wine, Chicken Jus
Braised Lamb Shank
Braised Lamb Shank, Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Lamb Jus
Ravioli aux Champignon_Dinner$26.00
Mushroom Ravioli, Sauteed Forest Mushrooms, Parmesan Cream Sauce, Truffle Essence
Seared Tuna$34.00
Black Pepper Crusted Rare Seared Tuna, Basil Pesto, Sundried Tomato Puree, Fennel Confit
Saumon Grillé_Dinner$27.00
Grilled Salmon, Braised Kale, Pea Puree, Pommes Anna, Red Pearl Onion Confit, Sauce Allemande
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

316 Massachusetts Ave NE

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Bon Cafe

No reviews yet

French inspired café open for breakfast and lunch

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana

No reviews yet

From the heart of Rome to Capitol Hill. The Authentic Pinsa Romana.
Pinsa is a healthier version of pizza, with a soft interior and a crispy crust that is highly digestible and low in calories.

Boxcar Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston