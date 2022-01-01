Go
Toast

PizzaVino NoCo Italiano

A beautiful local Italian restaurant specializing in fresh ingredients and clean flavors!

6383 Fairgrounds Ave., Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepperoni$21.00
Red sauce, cup and char pepperoni, sopressata, house cheese, oregano.
The Jimbo$21.00
Red sauce, house made fennel garlic sausage, mushrooms, house blend cheese, oregano.
Wild Arugula Salad$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, toasted black pepper, heirloom tomatoes, fried prosciutto.
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Local feta, figs, toasted almonds, mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette.
Kids Size Cheese Pizza$10.00
Three Meat$24.00
Red sauce, house made sausage, pepperoni, sopressata, mozzarella, garlic oil.
Margherita$18.00
Red Sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Spicy Mushroom$21.00
Red sauce, calabrian pepper, cup & char pepperoni, wild mushrooms, oregano.
Vino House Salad$12.00
Romaine, mixed spring lettuce, heirloom tomato, black olive, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, house made Italian vinaigrette.
The Wise Guy$22.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan base, fresh basil, sausage, caramelized onions.
See full menu

Location

6383 Fairgrounds Ave., Suite 100

Windsor CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

6180 East Crossroads Blvd., Loveland, CO, 80538

THB

No reviews yet

Colorado State University, CO

Bent Fork the Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Inta Juice of Windsor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston