Ono Loa Grill

Fire-grilled burgers, locally sourced ingredients, house made fries and onion rings make for a very flavorful dining experience!

75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Daily Catch Char-grilled Fish Sandwich$17.99
Char-grilled daily catch, served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Kona Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.49
Applewood smoked bacon, Tillamook medium cheddar cheese, egg, mayo. Really simple, really good.
Paniolo BBQ Cheeseburger$12.49
Tillamook cheddar cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Char-grilled Fish Tacos$19.99
Two flour or corn tortillas with melted pepper jack cheese, our special taco slaw, our amazingly seasoned fresh, NEVER frozen fish, grilled to your specifications with our Hawaiian Chili Pepper aioli on the side.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.49
Oregano marinated chicken breast, char-grilled, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and delicious pesto sauce.
Full Size Veggie Salad$9.99
Green leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, and diced bell peppers
Roasted Poblano Pepper Jack Cheeseburger$13.49
Freshly roasted Poblano peppers, Poblano sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Specially marinated chicken breast, breaded with our secret spicy coating, our Hawaiian Chili Pepper aioli, mayo, and hamburger pickles.
Chicago Dog$10.49
Char-grilled frank served on a steamed Hawaiian sweetbread poppy seed bun with dill pickle spear, sport peppers, diced onions, tomato wedges, sweet pickle relish, and celery salt.
Bundaberg Guava Soda$3.99
Location

Kailua Kona HI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

