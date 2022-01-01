Ono Loa Grill
Fire-grilled burgers, locally sourced ingredients, house made fries and onion rings make for a very flavorful dining experience!
75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a
Popular Items
Location
75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a
Kailua Kona HI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kai Eats and Drinks
kai eats+drinks offers casual oceanfront dining in quaint historic Kailua Village with the best sunset views in town. Don't forget Pizza, Burgers, Tacos, Beers & Mai Tais make up the 5 basic food groups at Kai!
Ohana Q / Da Taste
At Ohana Q we serve authentic wood-fired BBQ meats paired with homemade comfort side dishes, made-to-order Italian pasta dishes, and salads.
Many of our customers tell us it's some of the best they've found in Hawaii but we'll let you be the judge!
Ohana Q is located in the Ali'i Plaza with plenty of free parking nearby!
A-Bays on Ali'i
Aloha!
Kona Sunset Cafe
Come in and enjoy!