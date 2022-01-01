Go
Ono Poke

500 dallas st

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)

Shaggy Bowl
Boiled White Shrimp & Kani (Imitation Crab) with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Drizzle & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Furikake, Cucumbers, Green Onions & Tempura Flakes
Ono Tofu
Baked Tofu with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Unagi Sauce Drizzle,
Cucumbers, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Shallots, Green Onions & Nori Strips
Spicy Spam Musubi$3.00
Traditional Spam Musubi$3.00
Aloha Lilikoi Passion$2.00
Spicy Ahi
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Chili Oil, Onions, Green Onions & Sesame Seeds
Classic Ahi
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce,
Onions, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds & Togarashi
Side of Kani Salad$3.00
Side of Seaweed Salad$3.00
Regular Topo$2.00
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

500 dallas st

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
