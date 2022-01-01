Go
Ono Poke

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

607 Richmond Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)

Popular Items

Shaggy Bowl
Boiled White Shrimp & Kani (Imitation Crab) with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Drizzle & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Furikake, Cucumbers, Green Onions & Tempura Flakes
Spicy Salmon
Salmon with Spicy Shoyu Sauce & Spicy Mayo Drizzle,
Crushed Hot Cheetos, Sesame Seeds, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Onions
Citrus Wasabi
Salmon & Ahi Tuna with Citrus Wasabi Sauce, Cucumbers, Onions, Furikake, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds & Nori Strips
Spicy Ahi
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Chili Oil, Onions, Green Onions & Sesame Seeds
Truffle Salmon
Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil,
Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots
Large$13.00
Regular$11.50
Traditional Spam Musubi$3.00
Spicy Spam Musubi$3.00
Classic Ahi
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce,
Onions, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds & Togarashi
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

607 Richmond Ave

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
