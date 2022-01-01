Ono Grindz Hawaiian Eats

Burger Bomb @ Old 99 Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Burgers are our lives at Burger Bomb! Every ingredient has been carefully planned to make a bomb @$$ burger. Do you like bacon? Yeah, we have it. We also have it candied, jammed, and bellied. You probably ought to check out our hand cut fries with a light sprinkling of our signature BBQ rub. Veggie patties also available!

