Open for dine-in, carryout, and delivery:
Tuesday - Sunday: 4PM to 9PM

512 56th St

Popular Items

Ono Crunch$7.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce
Namasake / Fresh Salmon$3.00
On sushi rice. 1 order - 1 piece.
Dragon$13.00
Shrimp tempura, Japanese mayo, masago, unagi, eel sauce, avocado
Ebi Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, Japanese mayo, avocado, cucumber, masago
Baked In Kenosha$8.00
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, secret sauce, masago, scallions, oven baked of course!
Yaki Gyoza$6.00
Fried chicken dumplings, dumpling sauce. Six (6) pieces.
Steamed Dumplings$6.50
Six (6) pieces, dumpling sauce
Fresh Salmon Crunch$9.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce
California Roll$5.50
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago
Bulgogi Beef Bao$7.50
Korean style BBQ beef, scallions
512 56th St

Kenosha WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
