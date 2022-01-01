Ontario restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Brick Shack Pizza
1201 N Grove Ave, Ontario
|Extra Ranch (Large)
|$1.25
|LG Antipasto
|$8.99
|28" Dimitri
|$39.95
World Fried Chicken
2527 S. Euclid Avenue, Ontario
|F7 - 10 PCS Wings By The Piece
|$12.95
2 Flavors, 1 Dip, 1 Sliced White Bread
|A1 - 2 PCS Only (1 Flavor)
|$8.95
Drumstick and Thigh
|F8 - 20 PCS Wings The Piece
|$24.95
4 Flavors, 2 Dips, 2 Sliced White Bread
Tokyo Wako
4472 E Ontario Mills Parkway, Ontario
|S-Anita Derby
|$37.25
7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Chicken Breast
|Ichi Ban
|$50.50
7oz. Filet Mignon and 4oz. Lobster
|Tokyo Imperial
|$44.75
7oz. Filet Mignon and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp
Hibachi Plus
5080 Oxford Ln, Ontario
|Hibachi Steak & Chicken Combo Bowl
|$24.00
|Beef Birria Tacos (Friday & Saturday Only)
|$3.00
|Hibachi Combo Plate Trio
|$37.00
Mr. Fries Man Ontario
111 N. Vineyard Ave Suite B, Ontario
|Chicken Bacon Parmesan
|$18.14
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
|Chili Cheese
|$11.85
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
|BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp
|$19.05
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp
Krak Boba
1515 N Mountain Ave, Suite A, Ontario
|Strawberry Gon' Bananas
|$5.95
Strawberry banana smoothie
|Thai Milk Tea
|$4.85
Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way
|Jasmine Green Milk Tea
|$4.85
Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea
By the Bowl
5514 Mission Boulevard, Ontario
|Oatmeal
|$6.00
An old-fashioned classic, served with brown sugar and raisins.
|Frittata
|$8.00
Two eggs beaten with spinach and feta cheese, baked on top of a bed of tater tots.
|Churro Waffle
|$10.00
Churro meets waffle, a combination you didn't know you needed but secretly wanted.
Take Ur Seat Too - Ontario
4275 Concours Dr. Suite 130, Ontario
The Bucket of Crab & Crawfish
612 N Euclid Ave, Ontario