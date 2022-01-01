Ontario restaurants you'll love

Ontario restaurants
Toast
  Ontario

Ontario's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Sushi
Latin American
Must-try Ontario restaurants

Brick Shack Pizza image

PIZZA

Brick Shack Pizza

1201 N Grove Ave, Ontario

Avg 4.3 (670 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Ranch (Large)$1.25
LG Antipasto$8.99
28" Dimitri$39.95
World Fried Chicken image

 

World Fried Chicken

2527 S. Euclid Avenue, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
F7 - 10 PCS Wings By The Piece$12.95
2 Flavors, 1 Dip, 1 Sliced White Bread
A1 - 2 PCS Only (1 Flavor)$8.95
Drumstick and Thigh
F8 - 20 PCS Wings The Piece$24.95
4 Flavors, 2 Dips, 2 Sliced White Bread
Tokyo Wako image

 

Tokyo Wako

4472 E Ontario Mills Parkway, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
S-Anita Derby$37.25
7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Chicken Breast
Ichi Ban$50.50
7oz. Filet Mignon and 4oz. Lobster
Tokyo Imperial$44.75
7oz. Filet Mignon and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp
Noodle World Jr. image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

960 Ontario Mills Dr, Ontario

Avg 4.6 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Hibachi Plus

5080 Oxford Ln, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hibachi Steak & Chicken Combo Bowl$24.00
Beef Birria Tacos (Friday & Saturday Only)$3.00
Hibachi Combo Plate Trio$37.00
Restaurant banner

 

Mr. Fries Man Ontario

111 N. Vineyard Ave Suite B, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Parmesan$18.14
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Chili Cheese$11.85
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp$19.05
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp
Restaurant banner

 

Compadres Cantina

-2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E, Ontario

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Krak Boba image

 

Krak Boba

1515 N Mountain Ave, Suite A, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Strawberry Gon' Bananas$5.95
Strawberry banana smoothie
Thai Milk Tea$4.85
Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way
Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.85
Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea
By the Bowl image

 

By the Bowl

5514 Mission Boulevard, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Oatmeal$6.00
An old-fashioned classic, served with brown sugar and raisins.
Frittata$8.00
Two eggs beaten with spinach and feta cheese, baked on top of a bed of tater tots.
Churro Waffle$10.00
Churro meets waffle, a combination you didn't know you needed but secretly wanted.
Restaurant banner

 

Take Ur Seat Too - Ontario

4275 Concours Dr. Suite 130, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Bucket of Crab & Crawfish

612 N Euclid Ave, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
