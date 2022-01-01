Brulee in Ontario
Ontario restaurants that serve brulee
More about Krak Boba
Krak Boba
1515 N Mountain Ave, Suite A, Ontario
|King Brulee
|$5.95
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
More about Shootz - Ontario, CA
Shootz - Ontario, CA
3430 Ontario Ranch Rd, Ontario
|Spam Brulee Musubi
|$3.99
Grilled Spam nestled between freshly steamed rice, wrapped in Nori (seaweed paper), and topped with crisp green onion. Drizzled with our creamy Kimchi Aioli and brûlée’d
brown sugar.
|2 for 6 Spam Brulee
|$6.59