Burritos in Ontario

Ontario restaurants
Ontario restaurants that serve burritos

R Burgers - Ontario

4890 South Motor Lane, Ontario

Trio Breakfast Burrito ** Most Popular **$11.95
Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito!
The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes:
All three breakfast meats;
Bacon, Sausage and Ham!
Crispy Hashbrowns,
3 scrambled eggs,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$9.95
The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito includes:
Chorizo,
Crispy Hashbrowns,
3 scrambled eggs,
Beans,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
Egg Breakfast Burrito$6.99
The Egg Burrito includes:
Crispy Hashbrowns,
3 scrambled eggs,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
El Pescador - Ontario - 636 North Euclid Avenue

636 North Euclid Avenue, Ontario

Camaron Burrito$16.99
Carne Asada Burrito$14.99
