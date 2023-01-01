Burritos in Ontario
R Burgers - Ontario
4890 South Motor Lane, Ontario
|Trio Breakfast Burrito ** Most Popular **
|$11.95
Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito!
The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes:
All three breakfast meats;
Bacon, Sausage and Ham!
Crispy Hashbrowns,
3 scrambled eggs,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito includes:
Chorizo,
Crispy Hashbrowns,
3 scrambled eggs,
Beans,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
|Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$6.99
The Egg Burrito includes:
Crispy Hashbrowns,
3 scrambled eggs,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.