Cheesecake in Ontario

Take Ur Seat Too
4275 Concours Street, Ontario
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)
|$20.00
3 Strawberry Pancakes / Cheesecake Bites / Cream Cheese Whipped Cream / Strawberry Compote / Diced Strawberries / Strawberry Powder / Mint Leaves
|[Single] Strawberry Cheesecake Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)
|$10.00
1 Strawberry Pancakes / Cheesecake Bites / Cream Cheese Whipped Cream / Strawberry Compote / Diced Strawberries / Strawberry Powder / Mint Leaf
|Basque Burnt Cheesecake Slice
|$8.50