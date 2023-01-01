Cobb salad in Ontario
Ontario restaurants that serve cobb salad
4120 E 4th St, Ontario
|Cobb Salad
|$18.99
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, green onion, avocado, egg, grape tomato, blue cheese crumbles. Served with garlic cheese rolls. Carne asada +5
4890 South Motor Lane, Ontario
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
The Cobb Salad includes:
Turkey,
Bacon,
Avocado,
Blue Cheese Crumbles,
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix,
Shredded Carrots,
Cucumber Slices,
Sliced Tomatoes,
Hard Boiled Egg,
Croutons,
Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.