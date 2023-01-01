Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Ontario

Go
Ontario restaurants
Toast

Ontario restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Big Al's - Ontario - 4120 E 4th St

4120 E 4th St, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$18.99
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, green onion, avocado, egg, grape tomato, blue cheese crumbles. Served with garlic cheese rolls. Carne asada +5
More about Big Al's - Ontario - 4120 E 4th St
Item pic

 

RBurgers - Ontario - 4890 South Motor Lane

4890 South Motor Lane, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.99
The Cobb Salad includes:
Turkey,
Bacon,
Avocado,
Blue Cheese Crumbles,
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix,
Shredded Carrots,
Cucumber Slices,
Sliced Tomatoes,
Hard Boiled Egg,
Croutons,
Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
More about RBurgers - Ontario - 4890 South Motor Lane

Browse other tasty dishes in Ontario

Chili

Egg Rolls

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cookies

Fried Rice

Chicken Tenders

Sticky Rice

French Toast

Map

More near Ontario to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston