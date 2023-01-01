Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Ontario

Go
Ontario restaurants
Toast

Ontario restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Take Ur Seat Too

4275 Concours Street, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creme Brulee French Toast$16.00
Creme Brûlée / Bananas / Strawberries / Homemade Whipped Cream
Sweetella French Toast$14.00
Nutella / Bananas / Strawberries / Chocolate Chips / Whipped Nutella Cream Cheese
More about Take Ur Seat Too
Item pic

 

RBurgers - Ontario - 4890 South Motor Lane

4890 South Motor Lane, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#4 French Toast Plate$10.95
The French Toast Plate includes:
4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar,
4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links,
3 Eggs prepared any style.
French Toast$7.99
6 Pieces French Toast topped with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar.
Served with Syrup and Butter.
More about RBurgers - Ontario - 4890 South Motor Lane

Browse other tasty dishes in Ontario

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Rice Bowls

Short Ribs

Egg Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Chili

Map

More near Ontario to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1010 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (598 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston