French toast in Ontario
Ontario restaurants that serve french toast
Take Ur Seat Too
4275 Concours Street, Ontario
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$16.00
Creme Brûlée / Bananas / Strawberries / Homemade Whipped Cream
|Sweetella French Toast
|$14.00
Nutella / Bananas / Strawberries / Chocolate Chips / Whipped Nutella Cream Cheese
RBurgers - Ontario - 4890 South Motor Lane
4890 South Motor Lane, Ontario
|#4 French Toast Plate
|$10.95
The French Toast Plate includes:
4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar,
4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links,
3 Eggs prepared any style.
|French Toast
|$7.99
6 Pieces French Toast topped with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar.
Served with Syrup and Butter.