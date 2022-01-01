Fried rice in Ontario

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shootz - Ontario, CA

3430 Ontario Ranch Rd, Ontario

Spam Fried Rice$8.49
A savory blend of rice fried with garlic, green onion, scrambled egg, sesame oil, fried Spam chunks, and Shootz house sauce.
World Fried Chicken

2527 S. Euclid Avenue, Ontario

H6 - Crackling Chicken Fried Rice (Large)$4.95
H7 - Red Garlic Fried Rice (Regular)$2.95
H7 - Red Garlic Fried Rice (Large)$4.95
Hibachi Plus

5080 Oxford Ln, Ontario

Fried rice$6.50
