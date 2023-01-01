Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Ontario

Go
Ontario restaurants
Toast

Ontario restaurants that serve sticky rice

Banner pic

 

Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque - - Ontario

3430 Ontario Ranch Road, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Sticky Rice$3.75
More about Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque - - Ontario
Item pic

 

Get Sum Dim Sum - 1520 North Mountain Avenue B109

1520 North Mountain Avenue B109, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice | 荷香糯米鷄$5.69
Sticky Rice is a type of glutinous rice that is steamed and often used as a base for various dishes, including Chinese dumplings. They typically come in packs of two pieces.
More about Get Sum Dim Sum - 1520 North Mountain Avenue B109

Browse other tasty dishes in Ontario

Rice Bowls

Cheese Fries

Spaghetti

Chicken Salad

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Ontario to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (990 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston