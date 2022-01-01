Go
Toast

On The Flip

Wouldn’t it be great to have a regular hang where you can always enjoy fresh and tasty burgers, tacos, and taproom bites at a reasonable price? We’ve got your back. Throw in our fun disco vibe and friendly staff and you’ve got the On The Flip experience right here in the ABQ!

6110 Alameda NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Asada Taco$3.50
angus marinated steak, guacamole,
basil pico de gallo, queso fresco.
Chicken Taco$3.50
free range shredded chicken,
mexican street corn pico de gallo,
cotija cheese, crema limon.
Kid's Mac & Chz$6.00
O.G. Cheeseburger$8.75
Kid's Chzburger & Fries$6.00
Buffalo Chicken Mac$9.75
five cheese blend, boneless hot wings,
ranch dressing, celery stick.
Carnitas Adovada Taco$3.50
red chile-marinated pork adovada and papas, jack cheese, black olives.
Burqueño Burger$9.75
hatch green chile, white cheddar,
red chile aioli, lettuce and tomato.
Flip Burger$9.75
smoked bacon, sliced avocado, monterey jack, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Fish Taco$4.50
grilled fresh mahi mahi, grilled
pineapple slaw, chipotle aioli.
See full menu

Location

6110 Alameda NE

Abuquerque NM

Sunday10:45 am - 10:05 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:05 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:05 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:05 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:05 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:05 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:05 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho Kup

No reviews yet

Pho Kup knows that life is filled with major pho kups and minor pho kups. Here at Tin Can Alley, we will take care of all your pho kups. Come in and enjoy your new Vietnamese hot spot.

Piñon Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Reforma

No reviews yet

We do three things, and we do them well: Mexico City-style street tacos rolled in tortillas we make in-house daily, a line-up of Mexican lagers and craft beer styles, and quality cocktails featuring our house-distilled spirits.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston