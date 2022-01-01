Go
On the Hill Cafe & Market

Cafe, Restaurant, Espresso Bar, Sandwiches, Burgers, Soups, Salads, Beverages & Market

1431 John St

Lunch Cachapas$10.00
Griddled sweet corn cakes with Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Rutter Burrito$11.00
Tortilla with black beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, and choice of protein
Johnny Cheeseburger$8.00
Potato bun with beef or Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese, and On The Hill sauce
Morning Burrito$9.00
Tortilla with scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, hash browns, black beans, and pico de gallo
OTH Club$12.00
sourdough toast with roast turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, and chipotle mayonnaise
Iced Latte$3.85
2 shots of espresso, cold milk, ice
Latte$3.85
2 shots of espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam
Egg, Protein, & Cheese$6.00
Bread of choice with egg, protein of choice, and cheese
Drip Coffee 16oz$3.00
Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company Guatemala drip coffee
Mosher$9.00
Grilled Vienna roll with pork carnitas, Monterey Jack cheese, caramelized onions, and cilantro mayonnaise
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
