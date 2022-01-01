On the Hill Cafe & Market
Cafe, Restaurant, Espresso Bar, Sandwiches, Burgers, Soups, Salads, Beverages & Market
1431 John St
Popular Items
Location
1431 John St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap at The Fitzgerald is a craft beer bar featuring 60 rotating taps, 120 bottles, craft sodas, meads, wine, and an extensive cocktail selection. Serving delicious pub food in a classy, upbeat atmosphere. Located in Baltimore's Midtown neighborhood, right in the heart of the city.
Noona's
Noona’s is a New American pizza restaurant & bar in the Midtown-Bolton Hill neighborhoods in Baltimore. We offer an Italian-inspired menu of small plates and hand-made pastas with an emphasis on our sourdough-crust pies led by chef Cai Lindeman, previously of Michelin-starred The Dabney (DC).
Showroom at Motor House
Description
Alma Cocina Latina
Latin inspired food