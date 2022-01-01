Onward Chicago
Onward offers a fun and playful take on New American in an elevated neighborhood setting. Executive Chef Patrick Russ will focus on the reinterpretation of simple, rustic cuisine by practicing complex methods and playful presentations and by always emphasizing the importance of balance between flavor and texture. The menu will feature unique, yet accessible and delicious, varieties of both small and large plates for diners to share.
6572 North Sheridan Road
Location
6572 North Sheridan Road
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
