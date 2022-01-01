Onward Chicago

Uncommon Ground - Devon

IT ALL STARTED WHEN…

WE STARTED OFF AS A SMALL COFFEE HOUSE IN THE LAKEVIEW NEIGHBORHOOD OVER 25 YEARS AGO. FROM THAT STARTING POINT THE OWNERS, MICHAEL AND HELEN CAMERON, EXPANDED THEIR BUSINESS TO BECOME A RESTAURANT, A MUSIC VENUE, AND THEY RECENTLY OPENED GREENSTAR BREWING, THE FIRST CERTIFIED ORGANIC BREWERY IN ILLINOIS. THE BREWERY IS AT OUR ORIGINAL LOCATION AT CLARK AND GRACE. MORE INSPIRATIONAL THAN THAT THOUGH IS THAT AS THEIR BUSINESS GREW, THE CAMERONS ALIGNED THEIR OWN PERSONAL VALUES WITH THE OPERATIONS OF THEIR BUSINESSES. THAT IS WHY WE HAVE BECOME SUCH AN ECOLOGICALLY CONSCIOUS RESTAURANT. OF COURSE YOU ALL KNOW THE GARDENS ARE HERE, BUT WE ALSO USE ECOLOGICAL CLEANING SUPPLIES, HIGH EFFICIENCY LIGHT BULBS, SOLAR HOT WATER, AND RECYCLE, AMONG OTHER SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES. OUR FOOD FOLLOWS THESE SAME VALUES AND WE EMPHASIZE LOCAL, ORGANIC, SUSTAINABLE AND HUMANELY RAISED INGREDIENTS ON OUR MENU.

