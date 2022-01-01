O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
We offer two unique, Italian inspired concepts in Historic Old Webster. O+O Pizza (102 W. Lockwood Ave) serves up thin crust pizzas and handmade pastas along with craft cocktails and a fine selection of boutique Italian wines while The Clover & the Bee (100 W. Lockwood Ave) serves breakfast and lunch daily featuring coffee, pastry, salads, and sandwiches.
100 W Lockwood
Popular Items
Location
100 W Lockwood
Webster Groves MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Perennial on Lockwood
A collaboration brewpub, tasting room, and restaurant between Olive + Oak and Perennial Artisan Ales
Olive + Oak
We set out to create a fun, lively, and approachable restaurant and bar in our own back yard — a friendly, bustling neighborhood spot where the very best in food and drink would be served in a welcoming setting. We are looking at every single detail to make sure that Olive+Oak will be the perfect place to enjoy great wine, craft beer, well made drinks and thoughtful, ingredient driven food with friends and family.
Our philosophy on food is simple. We work tirelessly to source the best ingredients, locally whenever possible (we tend to shy away from local oysters!) In the kitchen, we use solid, old school cooking techniques. We cook from our hearts and never forget who we are cooking for. YOU. We hope you will dine with us often.
Firenza Pizza
Pizza Like Never Before
The Parkmoor Drive-In
Bring the family and friends!