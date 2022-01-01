O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

Go
We offer two unique, Italian inspired concepts in Historic Old Webster. O+O Pizza (102 W. Lockwood Ave) serves up thin crust pizzas and handmade pastas along with craft cocktails and a fine selection of boutique Italian wines while The Clover & the Bee (100 W. Lockwood Ave) serves breakfast and lunch daily featuring coffee, pastry, salads, and sandwiches.

100 W Lockwood

Toasted Ravioli$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
Caesar Salad$15.00
Warm Croutons and Parmigiano Reggiano
Latte$3.50
Cinnamon Roll$7.00
O+O Original Pizza$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella + Pecorino
Add toppings of your choice
OG Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
Shaved Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
Classic Breakfast Sand$9.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Potato bun
Rigatoni$30.00
Lobster, Calabrian Chile, Basil, Tomato & Vodka Cream Sauce
Chopped Salad$15.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Hearts of Palm, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Pepper, Crispy Lentils & White Balsamic Vinaigrette
100 W Lockwood

Webster Groves MO

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
