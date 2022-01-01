Go
ooey gooey crispy

farmstead freshness to ooey gooey goodness

224 West Main Street

Popular Items

The Dolomite$13.00
Fontina Val d’Aosta and Sage Butter: savory, herbaceous, and delicious with a cup of tomato soup. One of our founder's favorites!
The Betty White$12.00
Cabot organic sharp cheddar and french picnic ham. A classic combo!
The Neo-politan$10.00
Award-winning Fresh Mozzarella + Tomato Conserva + Fresh Basil + Roasted Garlic Butter.
Our take on a traditional Neapolitan pizza - with the added bite of roasted garlic butter
CUP Creamy Tomato$5.00
Rich, bright, creamy tomato soup with a tiny kick.
Vegan
Contains Gluten
The Big Abe$13.00
Gouda + Savory Bacon Jam. A mellow cheese slathered with a savory & sweet, caramelized bacon marmalade. A crowd-pleaser!
That Rich 'Wich$12.00
Brie + Truffle Butter + Crushed Potato Chips. Ooey gooey & indulgent. Our most popular!
OGCrispies$3.25
Salted brown butter krispie treats. #nomnomnomnom
Contains dairy
The Scott Norwood$12.00
Buffalo Chicken + Blue Cheese. Shredded organic, local chicken thigh mixed with artisanal blue cheese - creamy and just a touch of heat with Frank's Hot Sauce.
The G.O.A.T.$10.00
Fresh goat cheese and olivada (chopped castelvetrano olives, marinated artichokes and peppadew peppers). A bright, fresh, creamy grilled cheese.
The Chalet$13.00
Gruyère + Caramelized onions. As comforting and yummy as french onion soup.
Location

224 West Main Street

Charlottesville VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
