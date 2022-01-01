ooey gooey crispy
farmstead freshness to ooey gooey goodness
224 West Main Street
Popular Items
Location
224 West Main Street
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bizou
Bizou Take Out! Nightly Dinner To-Go: Classic entrées, family meal specials, inventive salads and sides, homemade bread and dessert, wine by the bottle....Brunch on Saturday and Sunday!
Kama
Japanese Bar & Grill
Bang! Restaurant
Asian fusion tapas & creative cocktails!
Passiflora
Come in and enjoy!!