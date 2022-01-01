Go
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave image
American
Soul Food
Chicken

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

5933 Georgia Ave NW

washington, DC 20011

Popular Items

Chicken Wings (10pc)$19.45
Shrimp (10pc)$18.45
Whiting$16.45
Catfish$19.95
Turkey Wings (2pcs)$15.95
Chicken Wings (8pc)$17.45
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington DC 20011

