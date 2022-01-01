American
Soul Food
Chicken
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
5933 Georgia Ave NW
washington, DC 20011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington DC 20011
Nearby restaurants
Moreland's Tavern
Please enjoy our food and drinks to go, as we wait to welcome you back inside.
Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
The best selection of cider, beer, wine, Spirits and cocktails in DC! After a short hiatus, our Neapolitan-style pizza is back and here to stay!
Library Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Highlands 1,LLC
Great Coffee, Delicious Food!