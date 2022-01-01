Go
Toast

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

www.OohhsnAahhs.com

1005 U St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House-Made Strawberry Lemonade 32oz$4.95
Chicken Wings (8pc)$17.45
Chicken Wings (10pc)$19.45
Catfish$19.95
Whiting$16.45
Turkey Wings (2pcs)$15.95
See full menu

Location

1005 U St NW

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maydan

No reviews yet

When you enter our town square—our “Maydān”—we want you to feel a sense of wonder.

Pho Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria Xochi

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Restaurant

The Fainting Goat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston