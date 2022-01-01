Ooltewah restaurants you'll love
1885 Grill - Ooltewah
9469 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah
|Southern Fried Chicken Dinner
|$16.00
Marinated and hand breaded chicken breast smothered in creole gravy. Please select two sides below.
|Chargrilled Burger
|$10.00
1/2lb house blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
|Salmon Dinner
|$19.00
Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.
PIZZA
Lupi's Pizza Pies
9453 Bradmore Ln, Ooltewah
|Calzone (4 or more Toppings)
|$13.75
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough.
|Bread Loaf
|$4.25
Baked daily on the brick, served with garlic oil and cracked black pepper
|Bruschetta
|$6.50
Toasted bread slices topped with fresh grated parmesan, served with our own fresh Italian "salsa"
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5958 Snow Hill Rd, Ooltewah
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Southern Burger
9453 Bradmore Ln #101, Ooltewah
|Build Your Own
|$11.00
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Jalapeno Burger
|$11.00
Salsa's Mexican Cantina
8206 Apison Pike, Ooltewah