Ooltewah restaurants you'll love

Ooltewah's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Ooltewah restaurants

1885 Grill - Ooltewah image

 

1885 Grill - Ooltewah

9469 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner$16.00
Marinated and hand breaded chicken breast smothered in creole gravy. Please select two sides below.
Chargrilled Burger$10.00
1/2lb house blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Salmon Dinner$19.00
Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.
More about 1885 Grill - Ooltewah
Lupi's Pizza Pies image

PIZZA

Lupi's Pizza Pies

9453 Bradmore Ln, Ooltewah

Avg 4.3 (545 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Calzone (4 or more Toppings)$13.75
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough.
Bread Loaf$4.25
Baked daily on the brick, served with garlic oil and cracked black pepper
Bruschetta$6.50
Toasted bread slices topped with fresh grated parmesan, served with our own fresh Italian "salsa"
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5958 Snow Hill Rd, Ooltewah

Avg 3.9 (919 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Southern Burger image

 

Southern Burger

9453 Bradmore Ln #101, Ooltewah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$11.00
Classic Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Jalapeno Burger$11.00
More about Southern Burger
Spek Artisan Meats image

 

Spek Artisan Meats

9469 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Spek Artisan Meats
Salsa's Mexican Cantina image

 

Salsa's Mexican Cantina

8206 Apison Pike, Ooltewah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Salsa's Mexican Cantina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ooltewah

Salmon

Garden Salad

Cleveland

