Ooltewah American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Ooltewah

1885 Grill - Ooltewah image

 

1885 Grill - Ooltewah

9469 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner$16.00
Marinated and hand breaded chicken breast smothered in creole gravy. Please select two sides below.
Chargrilled Burger$10.00
1/2lb house blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Salmon Dinner$19.00
Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.
More about 1885 Grill - Ooltewah
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5958 Snow Hill Rd, Ooltewah

Avg 3.9 (919 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Southern Burger image

 

Southern Burger

9453 Bradmore Ln #101, Ooltewah

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$11.00
Classic Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Jalapeno Burger$11.00
More about Southern Burger

