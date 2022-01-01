Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Ooltewah

Go
Ooltewah restaurants
Toast

Ooltewah restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Lupi's Pizza Pies image

PIZZA

Lupi's Pizza Pies

9453 Bradmore Ln, Ooltewah

Avg 4.3 (545 reviews)
Takeout
16" Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)$19.75
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.
Gluten Free Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)$15.75
Gluten free crust covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.
12" Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)$15.75
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
Consumer pic

 

Georgi's Pizzeria - 5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105

5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105, Ooltewah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Cheese Pizza$6.00
Specialty 16" Chicken Cheese Tortellini Pizza$29.25
Grilled Chicken with 3-Cheese Tortellini Over an authentic Sicilian white Sauce Topped with 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
Specialty 12" Chicken / Cheese Tortellini Pizza$19.75
Fresh Tomatoes & Basil, Topped with Olive Oil, our Homemade Pizza Sauce & 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Georgi's Pizzeria - 5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105

Browse other tasty dishes in Ooltewah

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Garden Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Ooltewah to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston