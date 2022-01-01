Cheese pizza in Ooltewah
Lupi's Pizza Pies
9453 Bradmore Ln, Ooltewah
|16" Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)
|$19.75
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.
|Gluten Free Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)
|$15.75
Gluten free crust covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.
|12" Pizza Vegan Cheese (Daiya)
|$15.75
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with Vegan cheese (Daiya), and baked right on the brick.
More about Georgi's Pizzeria - 5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105
Georgi's Pizzeria - 5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105
5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105, Ooltewah
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$6.00
|Specialty 16" Chicken Cheese Tortellini Pizza
|$29.25
Grilled Chicken with 3-Cheese Tortellini Over an authentic Sicilian white Sauce Topped with 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
|Specialty 12" Chicken / Cheese Tortellini Pizza
|$19.75
Fresh Tomatoes & Basil, Topped with Olive Oil, our Homemade Pizza Sauce & 100% Mozzarella Cheese.