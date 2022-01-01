Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Ooltewah

Ooltewah restaurants
Ooltewah restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Lupi's Pizza Pies image

PIZZA

Lupi's Pizza Pies

9453 Bradmore Ln, Ooltewah

Avg 4.3 (545 reviews)
Takeout
12" Hey Man...Cheeseburger$22.50
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
SLICE Hey Man...Cheeseburger$7.25
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
16" Hey Man...Cheeseburger$28.00
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5958 Snow Hill Rd, Ooltewah

Avg 3.9 (919 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

