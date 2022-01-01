Cheeseburgers in Ooltewah
PIZZA
Lupi's Pizza Pies
9453 Bradmore Ln, Ooltewah
|12" Hey Man...Cheeseburger
|$22.50
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
|SLICE Hey Man...Cheeseburger
|$7.25
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
|16" Hey Man...Cheeseburger
|$28.00
Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5958 Snow Hill Rd, Ooltewah
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)