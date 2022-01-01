Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Ooltewah

Ooltewah restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

1885 Grill - Ooltewah

9469 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah

Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Southern fried chicken, Texas Pete, creolnaise, and dill pickle. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Southern Burger image

 

Southern Burger

9453 Bradmore Ln #101, Ooltewah

Classic Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled or fried chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce and ranch on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken breast topped with Nashville sauce, lettuce, dill and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
