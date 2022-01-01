Chicken sandwiches in Ooltewah
Ooltewah restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about 1885 Grill - Ooltewah
1885 Grill - Ooltewah
9469 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah
|Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Southern fried chicken, Texas Pete, creolnaise, and dill pickle. Served on a Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
More about Southern Burger
Southern Burger
9453 Bradmore Ln #101, Ooltewah
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled or fried chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce and ranch on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried chicken breast topped with Nashville sauce, lettuce, dill and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw