Grilled chicken in Ooltewah

1885 Grill - Ooltewah
9469 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah
|Family Style House Salad (with grilled chicken)
|$30.00
Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette. (With four sliced six ounce grilled chicken breasts).
|Family Style Caesar Salad (with grilled chicken)
|$30.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, and fresh grated parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing. (With four six ounce sliced grilled chicken breasts).
|Kid Grilled Chicken
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5958 Snow Hill Rd, Ooltewah
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)