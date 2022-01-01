Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Ooltewah

Go
Ooltewah restaurants
Toast

Ooltewah restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

1885 Grill - Ooltewah

9469 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family Style House Salad (with grilled chicken)$30.00
Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette. (With four sliced six ounce grilled chicken breasts).
Family Style Caesar Salad (with grilled chicken)$30.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, and fresh grated parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing. (With four six ounce sliced grilled chicken breasts).
Kid Grilled Chicken
More about 1885 Grill - Ooltewah
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5958 Snow Hill Rd, Ooltewah

Avg 3.9 (919 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Ooltewah

Garden Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Map

More near Ooltewah to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston