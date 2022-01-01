Salmon in Ooltewah

Go
Ooltewah restaurants
Toast

Ooltewah restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Dinner image

 

1885 Grill - Ooltewah

9469 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Dinner$19.00
Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.
More about 1885 Grill - Ooltewah

Browse other tasty dishes in Ooltewah

Garden Salad

Map

More near Ooltewah to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet

Tullahoma

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston