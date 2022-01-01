Go
We are a Korean inspired BYOB restaurant located in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Our passion are our crafts, cooking and hospitality. We cannot wait to share a meal with you.

2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE • $

Avg 4.9 (818 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Wings (gf)$8.00
6 perfectly crispy wing great with one sauce or dry rub.
Dan Dan Noodles$18.00
Spicy Pork Sausage and noodles tossed with onions, cabbage, scallions, chili oil, and butter served with black tahini and topped with scallions and sesame seeds.
***spicy
Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Korean style BBQ beef with rice, gochujang, kimchi, and a bit of sliced garlic so you can make every bite perfect.
Bibimbap$22.00
rice, kimchi, bok choy, carrot cucumber slaw, scallion, ssamjang, fried egg with your choice of
bulgogi beef, sweet gochujang shrimp, crispy spicy chicken or lime gochujang pork belly
Fried Togarashi Cauliflower$9.00
Spicy lemon aioli, crispy shallots, shishito peppers
Peanut Noodles$11.00
steamed broccoli, garlic peanut sauce, crushed peanuts, sweet soy glaze
vegetarian
12 Wings (gf)$16.00
A dozen crispy wings perfect with one or two sauces or dry rubs.
Spicy Fried Chicken Ramen$16.00
Chicken broth, noodles, fried chicken, paprika, pepper paste, honey butter, red bell pepper, miso, and scallion.
Loaded Kimchi Tots$11.00
Crispy tots topped with furikake seasoning, kimchi, gochugaru Cooper jack cheese, togarashi crumbled bacon, scallions
Location

2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE

Pottstown PA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
