Go
O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge & Music Hall image

O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge & Music Hall

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

268 Main St

Park City, UT 84060

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

268 Main St, Park City UT 84060

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Eating Establishment

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High West Distillery & Saloon

No reviews yet

Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, High West's passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world’s only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted “Best Park City Restaurant” by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal’s list of 150 Best Bars in America.

The Bridge Café and Grill

No reviews yet

Breakfast All Day and Lunch.

Banchan: American Izakaya

No reviews yet

At Banchan we seek to embrace the integration of Asian flavors and traditions with American cooking. Our casual bar and grill setting incorporates many Japanese-American classics, but also expect to find notes of our passion for Chinese, midwestern barbecue, Thai, and of course Korean cooking—with an emphasis on small plate, or Banchan style portions.

O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge & Music Hall

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston