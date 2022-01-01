Go
Opa Grill & Tavern

Lively haunt showcasing American & Greek comfort fare & a wide whiskey selection in simple digs

PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

18 South Sandusky Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (203 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers green peppers, olives feta cheese, and creamy garlic dressing.
Jr. Gyro$4.99
Gyro meat OR grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
Chicken Gyro$11.49
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
Fresh Cut Fries$3.49
Chicken Kopanisti$11.99
Grilled chicken, spicy feta dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
Garlic Aioli$0.50
Garlic Chicken Alfredo$14.99
Grilled chicken and alfredo toasted in a creamy and garlic parmesan sauce. Sub shrimp for 2$, add mushroom for 1$.
Traditional Gyro$11.49
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, feta cheese, and house-made garlic sauce, all wrapped in warm pita bread.
BYOB
Pita Bread$1.49
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

18 South Sandusky Street

Delaware OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
